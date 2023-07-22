Saturday
At Europe Tennis Center
Budapest, Hungary
Purse: €225,480
Surface: Red clay
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Semifinals
Maria Timofeeva, Russia, def. Nadia Podoroska (9), Argentina, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Semifinals
Jessie Aney, United States, and Anna Siskova, Czech Republic, def. Daria Saville and Ellen Perez, Australia, walkover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.