Saturday

At Europe Tennis Center

Budapest, Hungary

Purse: €225,480

Surface: Red clay

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Maria Timofeeva, Russia, def. Nadia Podoroska (9), Argentina, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Jessie Aney, United States, and Anna Siskova, Czech Republic, def. Daria Saville and Ellen Perez, Australia, walkover.

