Wednesday

At Europe Tennis Center

Budapest, Hungary

Purse: €203,024

Surface: Red clay

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Anhelina Kalinina (4), Ukraine, 6-3, ret.

Zhang Shuai (6), China, def. Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, 7-5, 6-1.

Wang Xiyu, China, def. Barbora Krejcikova (1), Czech Republic, 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Round of 16

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-5.

Martina Trevisan (2), Italy, def. Kateryna Baindl, Ukraine, 6-4, 7-5.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (5), Belarus, 7-5, 6-2.

Anna Bondar (9), Hungary, def. Despina Papamichail, Greece, 6-2, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, def. Maria Carle, Argentina, and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-5.

Quarterfinals

Oksana Kalashnikova and Ekaterine Gorgodze (4), Georgia, def. Carolina Alves, Brazil, and Gabriela Lee, Romania, 7-5, 6-3.

