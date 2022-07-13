Wednesday
At Europe Tennis Center
Budapest, Hungary
Purse: €203,024
Surface: Red clay
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Anhelina Kalinina (4), Ukraine, 6-3, ret.
Zhang Shuai (6), China, def. Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, 7-5, 6-1.
Wang Xiyu, China, def. Barbora Krejcikova (1), Czech Republic, 6-1, 7-6 (1).
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-5.
Martina Trevisan (2), Italy, def. Kateryna Baindl, Ukraine, 6-4, 7-5.
Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (5), Belarus, 7-5, 6-2.
Anna Bondar (9), Hungary, def. Despina Papamichail, Greece, 6-2, 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, def. Maria Carle, Argentina, and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-5.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Oksana Kalashnikova and Ekaterine Gorgodze (4), Georgia, def. Carolina Alves, Brazil, and Gabriela Lee, Romania, 7-5, 6-3.
