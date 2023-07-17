Monday

At Europe Tennis Center

Budapest, Hungary

Purse: €225,480

Surface: Red clay

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Monday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (8), Slovakia, def. Polina Kudermetova, Russia, 6-2, 6-0.

Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Kamilla Rakhimova (7), Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-2.

Elina Avanesyan (6), Russia, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you