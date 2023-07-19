Wednesday

At Europe Tennis Center

Budapest, Hungary

Purse: €225,480

Surface: Red clay

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Jessie Aney, United States, and Anna Siskova, Czech Republic, def. Elina Avanesyan and Diana Shnaider, Russia, 6-4, 7-5.

Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Freya Christie and Ali Collins, Britain, 6-1, 6-4.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you