Wednesday
At Baza Sportiva Ciric
Iasi, Romania
Purse: €100,000
Surface: Red clay
IASI, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Iasi Open at Baza Sportiva Ciric (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Raluca Georgiana Serban, Cyprus, def. Danka Kovinic (4), Montenegro, 6-0, 6-1.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Dalila Jakupovic and Veronika Erjavec, Slovenia, def. Ekaterina Yashina, Russia, and Jessy Rompies, Indonesia, 6-3, 6-1.
