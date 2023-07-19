Wednesday

At Baza Sportiva Ciric

Iasi, Romania

Purse: €100,000

Surface: Red clay

IASI, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Iasi Open at Baza Sportiva Ciric (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Raluca Georgiana Serban, Cyprus, def. Danka Kovinic (4), Montenegro, 6-0, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Dalila Jakupovic and Veronika Erjavec, Slovenia, def. Ekaterina Yashina, Russia, and Jessy Rompies, Indonesia, 6-3, 6-1.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

