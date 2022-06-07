Tuesday

At Club de Tenis Sporting Club de Tenis Valencia

Valencia, Spain

Purse: €92,742

Surface: Red clay

VALENCIA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internacional de Valencia at Club de Tenis Sporting Club de Tenis Valencia (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Zheng Qinwen (3), China, def. Andrea Lazaro Garcia, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, def. Diane Parry, France, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Reka Luca Jani, Hungary, def. Dalma Galfi (8), Hungary, 6-3, 6-2.

