Tuesday
At Club de Tenis Sporting Club de Tenis Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Purse: €92,742
Surface: Red clay
VALENCIA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internacional de Valencia at Club de Tenis Sporting Club de Tenis Valencia (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Zheng Qinwen (3), China, def. Andrea Lazaro Garcia, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.
Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, def. Diane Parry, France, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).
Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.
Reka Luca Jani, Hungary, def. Dalma Galfi (8), Hungary, 6-3, 6-2.
