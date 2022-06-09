Thursday
At Club de Tenis Sporting Club de Tenis Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Purse: €92,742
Surface: Red clay
VALENCIA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internacional de Valencia at Club de Tenis Sporting Club de Tenis Valencia (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Arantxa Rus (4), Netherlands, def. Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, 6-2, 7-5.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Anastasia Detiuc and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, def. Yu-Chieh Hsieh, Taiwan, and Beatrice Gumulya, Indonesia, 6-3, 6-3.
Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Alexandra Panova (2), Russia, def. Yana Sizikova and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 7-5, 6-4.
