Thursday

At Club de Tenis Sporting Club de Tenis Valencia

Valencia, Spain

Purse: €92,742

Surface: Red clay

VALENCIA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internacional de Valencia at Club de Tenis Sporting Club de Tenis Valencia (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Arantxa Rus (4), Netherlands, def. Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, 6-2, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Anastasia Detiuc and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, def. Yu-Chieh Hsieh, Taiwan, and Beatrice Gumulya, Indonesia, 6-3, 6-3.

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Alexandra Panova (2), Russia, def. Yana Sizikova and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 7-5, 6-4.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

