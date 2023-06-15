Thursday
At Club de Tenis Sporting Club de Tenis Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Purse: €100,000
Surface: Red clay
VALENCIA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internacional de Valencia at Club de Tenis Sporting Club de Tenis Valencia (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Guiomar Maristany Zuleta de Reales and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, and Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, walkover.
Alena Fomina, Russia, and Olivia Tjandramulia, Australia, def. Yuliana Lizarazo and Maria Paulina Perez Garcia, Colombia, 6-0, 6-2.
Irina Khromacheva and Angelina Gabueva (2), Russia, def. Angela Fita Boluda and Charo Esquiva Banuls, Spain, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.