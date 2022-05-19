Thursday
At Strasbourg Tennis Club
Strasbourg, France
Purse: €203,024
Surface: Red clay
STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Quarterfinals
Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, def. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Angelique Kerber (2), Germany, def. Magda Linette (8), Poland, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
Oceane Dodin, France, def. Viktorija Golubic (9), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-0.
Women's Doubles
Semifinals
Daria Saville, Australia, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Diane Parry, France, 6-3, 6-3.
