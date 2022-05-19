Thursday

At Strasbourg Tennis Club

Strasbourg, France

Purse: €203,024

Surface: Red clay

STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Quarterfinals

Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, def. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Angelique Kerber (2), Germany, def. Magda Linette (8), Poland, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Oceane Dodin, France, def. Viktorija Golubic (9), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-0.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Daria Saville, Australia, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Diane Parry, France, 6-3, 6-3.

