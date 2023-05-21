Sunday
At Strasbourg Tennis Club
Strasbourg, France
Purse: €225,480
Surface: Red clay
STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Qualification
Elena Malygina (6), Estonia, def. Severine Deppner, France, 6-1, 6-1.
Angelina Gabueva, Russia, def. Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-1, 6-3.
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Sophie Chang (4), United States, 6-2, 6-4.
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-3, 6-2.
Selena Janicijevic, France, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.