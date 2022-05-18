Wednesday
At Strasbourg Tennis Club
Strasbourg, France
Purse: €203,024
Surface: Red clay
STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Nefisa Berberovic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-2, 6-3.
Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.
Oceane Dodin, France, def. Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, 6-2, 6-1.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Daria Saville, Australia, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, walkover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.