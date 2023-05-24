Wednesday
At Strasbourg Tennis Club
Strasbourg, France
Purse: €225,480
Surface: Red clay
STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Lauren Davis (7), United States, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (3), Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 10-4.
Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (2), Mexico, def. Olivia Tjandramulia, Australia, and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, 6-1, 6-0.
