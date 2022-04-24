Sunday

At Garanti Koza Arena

Istanbul

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

ISTANBUL (AP) _ Results Sunday from Tennis Championship Istanbul at Garanti Koza Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Championship

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Veronika Kudermetova (3), Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova (3), Czech Republic, def. Natela Dzalamidze and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

