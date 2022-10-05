Wednesday
At Ostravar Arena
Ostrava, Czech Republic
Purse: €611,210
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC (AP) _ Results Wednesday from J&T Banka Ostrava Open at Ostravar Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-2, 6-2.
Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (7), Brazil, 6-4, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Laura Siegemund (4), Germany, def. Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-4, 6-2.
Caty McNally and Alycia Parks, United States, def. Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-3.
