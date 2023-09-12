Tuesday
At Regional Park Tennis Stadium
Osaka
Purse: $259,303
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
OSAKA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Japan Open Tennis Championships at Regional Park Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Ankita Raina, India, 6-4, 6-2.
Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, def. Diane Parry, France, 7-5, 6-2.
Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Tatjana Maria (2), Germany, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Jessika Ponchet, France, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.