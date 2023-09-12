Tuesday

At Regional Park Tennis Stadium

Osaka

Purse: $259,303

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

OSAKA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Japan Open Tennis Championships at Regional Park Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Ankita Raina, India, 6-4, 6-2.

Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, def. Diane Parry, France, 7-5, 6-2.

Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Tatjana Maria (2), Germany, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Jessika Ponchet, France, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-2.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you