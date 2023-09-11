Monday

At Regional Park Tennis Stadium

Osaka

Purse: $259,303

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

OSAKA (AP) _ Results Monday from Japan Open Tennis Championships at Regional Park Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Kateryna Baindl (8), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.

Nadia Podoroska (5), Argentina, def. Yuan Yue, China, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Natela Dzalamidze and Sofya Lansere, Russia, def. Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Zhu Lin (1), China, 6-3, 6-3.

Momoko Kobori and Natsumi Kawaguchi, Japan, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you