Monday
At Regional Park Tennis Stadium
Osaka
Purse: $259,303
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
OSAKA (AP) _ Results Monday from Japan Open Tennis Championships at Regional Park Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Kateryna Baindl (8), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.
Nadia Podoroska (5), Argentina, def. Yuan Yue, China, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Natela Dzalamidze and Sofya Lansere, Russia, def. Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Zhu Lin (1), China, 6-3, 6-3.
Momoko Kobori and Natsumi Kawaguchi, Japan, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4.
