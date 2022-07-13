Wednesday

At Stade-Lausanne Tennis Club

Lausanne, Switzerland

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Red clay

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Ladies Open Lausanne at Stade-Lausanne Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Leolia Jeanjean, France, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, walkover.

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Irina-Camelia Begu (3), Romania, 6-4, 6-2.

Simona Waltert, Switzerland, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Rosalie Van Der Hoek and Arianne Hartono, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Tamara Zidansek (2), Slovenia, def. Anna Blinkova and Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

