Wednesday
At Stade-Lausanne Tennis Club
Lausanne, Switzerland
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Red clay
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Ladies Open Lausanne at Stade-Lausanne Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Leolia Jeanjean, France, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, walkover.
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Irina-Camelia Begu (3), Romania, 6-4, 6-2.
Simona Waltert, Switzerland, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Rosalie Van Der Hoek and Arianne Hartono, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Tamara Zidansek (2), Slovenia, def. Anna Blinkova and Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.