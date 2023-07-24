Monday
At Stade-Lausanne Tennis Club
Lausanne, Switzerland
Purse: $259,303
Surface: Red clay
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Monday from Ladies Open Lausanne at Stade-Lausanne Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Qualification
Valentini Grammatikopoulou (3), Greece, def. Valentina Ryser, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-3.
Chloe Paquet (4), France, def. Carol Zhao, Canada, 6-2, 6-4.
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Aliona Bolsova, Spain, 6-1, 6-3.
