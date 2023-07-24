Monday

At Stade-Lausanne Tennis Club

Lausanne, Switzerland

Purse: $259,303

Surface: Red clay

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Monday from Ladies Open Lausanne at Stade-Lausanne Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Qualification

Valentini Grammatikopoulou (3), Greece, def. Valentina Ryser, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-3.

Chloe Paquet (4), France, def. Carol Zhao, Canada, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Aliona Bolsova, Spain, 6-1, 6-3.

