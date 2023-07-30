Sunday
At Stade-Lausanne Tennis Club
Lausanne, Switzerland
Purse: $259,303
Surface: Red clay
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Sunday from Ladies Open Lausanne at Stade-Lausanne Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Championship
Elisabetta Cocciaretto (2), Italy, def. Clara Burel, France, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Championship
Anna Bondar, Hungary, and Diane Parry (3), France, def. Amina Anshba, Russia, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-1.
