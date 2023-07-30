Sunday

At Stade-Lausanne Tennis Club

Lausanne, Switzerland

Purse: $259,303

Surface: Red clay

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Sunday from Ladies Open Lausanne at Stade-Lausanne Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Championship

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (2), Italy, def. Clara Burel, France, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Anna Bondar, Hungary, and Diane Parry (3), France, def. Amina Anshba, Russia, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-1.

