Monday
At Stade-Lausanne Tennis Club
Lausanne, Switzerland
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Red clay
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Monday from Ladies Open Lausanne at Stade-Lausanne Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Qualification
Olga Danilovic (2), Serbia, def. Anastasia Zakharova (7), Russia, 6-4, 6-1.
Eva Lys, Germany, def. Katie Volynets (1), United States, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Sara Sorribes Tormo (4), Spain, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (1).
