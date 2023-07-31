Monday

At TK Sparta Praha

Prague

Purse: $259,303

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Monday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-4.

Kateryna Baindl (8), Ukraine, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Viktoria Hruncakova, Slovakia, def. Wang Xinyu (7), China, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls (2), Britain, def. Vivian Heisen, Germany, and Olivia Tjandramulia, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Dominika Salkova and Barbora Palicova, Czech Republic, def. Jessie Aney and Anna Rogers, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Julia Lohoff and Jule Niemeier, Germany, def. Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains (4), Britain, 6-4, 7-5.

