Monday
At TK Sparta Praha
Prague
Purse: $259,303
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Monday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-4.
Kateryna Baindl (8), Ukraine, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
Viktoria Hruncakova, Slovakia, def. Wang Xinyu (7), China, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls (2), Britain, def. Vivian Heisen, Germany, and Olivia Tjandramulia, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.
Dominika Salkova and Barbora Palicova, Czech Republic, def. Jessie Aney and Anna Rogers, United States, 6-2, 6-4.
Julia Lohoff and Jule Niemeier, Germany, def. Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains (4), Britain, 6-4, 7-5.
