Sunday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: €225,480

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Championship

Alycia Parks, United States, def. Caroline Garcia (1), France, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

