Sunday
At Palais des Sports Gerland
Lyon, France
Purse: €225,480
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Championship
Alycia Parks, United States, def. Caroline Garcia (1), France, 7-6 (7), 7-5.
Women's Doubles
Championship
Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
