Thursday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: €225,480

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Danka Kovinic (7), Montenegro, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Anastasia Potapova (5), Russia, def. Clara Burel, France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, def. Zhang Shuai (2), China, 6-2, 6-0.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Viktorija Golubic (4), Switzerland, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 5-7, 6-1, 10-7.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you