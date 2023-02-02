Thursday
At Palais des Sports Gerland
Lyon, France
Purse: €225,480
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Danka Kovinic (7), Montenegro, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Anastasia Potapova (5), Russia, def. Clara Burel, France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, def. Zhang Shuai (2), China, 6-2, 6-0.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Viktorija Golubic (4), Switzerland, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 5-7, 6-1, 10-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.