Wednesday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: €225,480

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Rebeka Masarova, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Viktorija Golubic (4), Switzerland, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, walkover.

Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Jessika Ponchet, France, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

