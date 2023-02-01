Wednesday
At Palais des Sports Gerland
Lyon, France
Purse: €225,480
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Rebeka Masarova, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.
Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Viktorija Golubic (4), Switzerland, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, walkover.
Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Jessika Ponchet, France, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
