Saturday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: €225,480

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Saturday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Alycia Parks, United States, def. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Caroline Garcia (1), France, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, 6-2, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Viktorija Golubic (4), Switzerland, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you