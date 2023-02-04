Saturday
At Palais des Sports Gerland
Lyon, France
Purse: €225,480
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Saturday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Semifinals
Alycia Parks, United States, def. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Caroline Garcia (1), France, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, 6-2, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Semifinals
Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Viktorija Golubic (4), Switzerland, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.
