Friday

At Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club

Montevideo, Uruguay

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Red clay

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY (AP) _ Results Friday from Montevideo Open at Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Quarterfinals

Ipek Oz, Turkiye, def. Darya Astakhova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Leolia Jeanjean (10), France, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Kateryna Baindl (6), Ukraine, def. Clara Burel, France, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Ingrid Gamarra Martins and Luisa Stefani (2), Brazil, def. Andrea Gamiz, Venezuela, and Eva Vedder (3), Netherlands, 6-1, 6-2.

Elixane Lechemia, France, and Quinn Gleason, United States, def. Valeriya Strakhova, Ukraine, and Leolia Jeanjean, France, 6-4, 2-6 (15), 10-7.

