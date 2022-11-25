Friday
At Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club
Montevideo, Uruguay
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Red clay
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY (AP) _ Results Friday from Montevideo Open at Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Quarterfinals
Ipek Oz, Turkiye, def. Darya Astakhova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.
Leolia Jeanjean (10), France, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-4, 6-2.
Kateryna Baindl (6), Ukraine, def. Clara Burel, France, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Women's Doubles
Semifinals
Ingrid Gamarra Martins and Luisa Stefani (2), Brazil, def. Andrea Gamiz, Venezuela, and Eva Vedder (3), Netherlands, 6-1, 6-2.
Elixane Lechemia, France, and Quinn Gleason, United States, def. Valeriya Strakhova, Ukraine, and Leolia Jeanjean, France, 6-4, 2-6 (15), 10-7.
