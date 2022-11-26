Saturday
At Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club
Montevideo, Uruguay
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Red clay
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Montevideo Open at Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Semifinals
Leolia Jeanjean (10), France, def. Ipek Oz, Turkiye, 6-0, 6-3.
Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Kateryna Baindl (6), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Championship
Ingrid Gamarra Martins and Luisa Stefani (2), Brazil, def. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Quinn Gleason, United States, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 10-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.