Wednesday
At San Jose State University
San Jose, Calif.
Purse: $757,900
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
SAN JOSE, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San Jose State University (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Daria Kasatkina (7), Russia, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-4, 6-0.
Paula Badosa (2), Spain, def. Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5).
Ons Jabeur (3), Tunisia, def. Madison Keys, United States, 7-5, 6-1.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (4), China, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-3.
Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
