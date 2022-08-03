Wednesday

At San Jose State University

San Jose, Calif.

Purse: $757,900

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SAN JOSE, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San Jose State University (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Daria Kasatkina (7), Russia, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-4, 6-0.

Paula Badosa (2), Spain, def. Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5).

Ons Jabeur (3), Tunisia, def. Madison Keys, United States, 7-5, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (4), China, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-3.

Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you