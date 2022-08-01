Monday
At San Jose State University
San Jose, Calif.
Purse: $757,900
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
SAN JOSE, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Monday from Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San Jose State University (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.
Madison Keys, United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-4, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 7-6 (10), 6-4.
