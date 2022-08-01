Monday

At San Jose State University

San Jose, Calif.

Purse: $757,900

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SAN JOSE, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Monday from Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San Jose State University (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Madison Keys, United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-4, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 7-6 (10), 6-4.

