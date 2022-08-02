Tuesday
At San Jose State University
San Jose, Calif.
Purse: $757,900
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
SAN JOSE, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San Jose State University (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Kayla Day, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7-5.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Amina Anshba, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-2.
Elizabeth Mandlik and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.