Sunday

At IGA Stadium & Aviva Centre

Montreal

Purse: $2,788,468

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MONTREAL (AP) _ Results Sunday from National Bank Open at IGA Stadium & Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Liudmila Samsonova (15), Russia, def. Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, def. Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2).

