Sunday
At IGA Stadium & Aviva Centre
Montreal
Purse: $2,788,468
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MONTREAL (AP) _ Results Sunday from National Bank Open at IGA Stadium & Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Semifinals
Liudmila Samsonova (15), Russia, def. Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Semifinals
Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, def. Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2).
