Wednesday
At IGA Stadium & Aviva Centre
Montreal
Purse: $2,788,468
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MONTREAL (AP) _ Results Wednesday from National Bank Open at IGA Stadium & Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Coco Gauff (6), United States, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.
Belinda Bencic (12), Switzerland, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
Liudmila Samsonova (15), Russia, def. Zheng Qinwen, China, 6-3, 6-2.
Jessica Pegula (4), United States, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.
Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Daria Kasatkina (10), Russia, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-2, 7-5.
Karolina Muchova (14), Czech Republic, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 7-5, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Round of 32
Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, and Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-2, 6-1.
