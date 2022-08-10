Wednesday

At Aviva Centre Stadium

Toronto

Purse: $2,527,250

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TORONTO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from National Bank Open at Aviva Centre Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Karolina Pliskova (14), Czech Republic, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-3, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.

