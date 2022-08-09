Tuesday
At Aviva Centre Stadium
Toronto
Purse: $2,527,250
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
TORONTO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from National Bank Open at Aviva Centre Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 64
Coco Gauff (10), United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-1, 6-3.
Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 7-6 (2), 6-1.
Zheng Qinwen, China, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Round of 32
Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-2, 7-6 (6).
Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Barbora Krejcikova (7), Czech Republic, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-1, 6-2.
