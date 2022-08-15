Monday

At Hollyburn Country Club

Vancouver

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

VANCOUVER (AP) _ Results Monday from Odlum Brown VanOpen at Hollyburn Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Heather Watson, Britain, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto (8), Italy, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Despina Papamichail, Greece, 6-1, 6-3.

Valentini Grammatikopoulou, Greece, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Andorra, def. Misaki Doi (7), Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

Maddison Inglis, Australia, def. Harmony Tan, France, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-1.

Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, def. Maja Chwalinska, Poland, 6-7 (2), 6-2, 7-6 (4).

