Monday
At Hollyburn Country Club
Vancouver
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
VANCOUVER (AP) _ Results Monday from Odlum Brown VanOpen at Hollyburn Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Heather Watson, Britain, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto (8), Italy, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Despina Papamichail, Greece, 6-1, 6-3.
Valentini Grammatikopoulou, Greece, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.
Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Andorra, def. Misaki Doi (7), Japan, 6-3, 6-2.
Maddison Inglis, Australia, def. Harmony Tan, France, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-1.
Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, def. Maja Chwalinska, Poland, 6-7 (2), 6-2, 7-6 (4).
