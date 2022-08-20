Saturday

At Hollyburn Country Club

Vancouver

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

VANCOUVER (AP) _ Results Saturday from Odlum Brown VanOpen at Hollyburn Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Lucia Bronzetti (2), Italy, def. Rebecca Peterson (5), Sweden, 6-2, 6-2.

Valentini Grammatikopoulou, Greece, def. Emma Navarro, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Miyu Kato (1), Japan, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Angela Kulikov (4), United States, 6-3, 7-5.

