Saturday
At Hollyburn Country Club
Vancouver
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
VANCOUVER (AP) _ Results Saturday from Odlum Brown VanOpen at Hollyburn Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Semifinals
Lucia Bronzetti (2), Italy, def. Rebecca Peterson (5), Sweden, 6-2, 6-2.
Valentini Grammatikopoulou, Greece, def. Emma Navarro, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Women's Doubles
Championship
Asia Muhammad, United States, and Miyu Kato (1), Japan, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Angela Kulikov (4), United States, 6-3, 7-5.
