Monday
At Arena Loire
Angers, France
Purse: €92,742
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ANGERS, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Angers Arena Loire at Arena Loire (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Qualification
Emeline Dartron, France, def. Chloe Noel, France, 6-1, 7-5.
Magali Kempen (3), Belgium, def. Jenny Lim, France, 6-2, 6-1.
Joanna Garland (4), Taiwan, def. Pemra Ozgen (6), Turkiye, 6-1, 7-6.
Greet Minnen (2), Belgium, def. Hina Inoue, United States, 6-2, 6-3.
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, 6-1, 7-6 (5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.