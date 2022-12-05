Monday

At Arena Loire

Angers, France

Purse: €92,742

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ANGERS, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Angers Arena Loire at Arena Loire (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Qualification

Emeline Dartron, France, def. Chloe Noel, France, 6-1, 7-5.

Magali Kempen (3), Belgium, def. Jenny Lim, France, 6-2, 6-1.

Joanna Garland (4), Taiwan, def. Pemra Ozgen (6), Turkiye, 6-1, 7-6.

Greet Minnen (2), Belgium, def. Hina Inoue, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you