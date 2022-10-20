Thursday
Rouen, France
Purse: €115,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ROUEN, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Viktorija Golubic (5), Switzerland, def. Jessika Ponchet, France, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Misaki Doi (2), Japan, def. Dayana Yastremska and Ivanna Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-3, 7-6 (8).
Monica Niculescu and Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, def. Han Xinyun, China, and Viktorija Golubic (3), Switzerland, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
