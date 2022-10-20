Thursday

Rouen, France

Purse: €115,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ROUEN, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Viktorija Golubic (5), Switzerland, def. Jessika Ponchet, France, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Misaki Doi (2), Japan, def. Dayana Yastremska and Ivanna Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Monica Niculescu and Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, def. Han Xinyun, China, and Viktorija Golubic (3), Switzerland, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

