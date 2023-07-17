Monday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: €225,480

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Monday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Camilla Rosatello, Italy, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-1.

Nuria Brancaccio, Italy, def. Tessah Andrianjafitrimo, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Elixane Lechemia, France, and Quinn Gleason, United States, def. Yuliana Lizarazo and Maria Paulina Perez Garcia, Colombia, 6-1, 6-1.

Nigina Abduraimova, Uzbekistan, and Sofya Lansere, Russia, def. Deborah Chiesa and Martina Colmegna, Italy, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 11-9.

Camilla Rosatello and Angelica Moratelli, Italy, def. Cagla Buyukakcay, Turkiye, and Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

