Monday
At Country Time Club
Palermo, Italy
Purse: €225,480
Surface: Red clay
PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Monday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Camilla Rosatello, Italy, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-1.
Nuria Brancaccio, Italy, def. Tessah Andrianjafitrimo, France, 6-3, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Elixane Lechemia, France, and Quinn Gleason, United States, def. Yuliana Lizarazo and Maria Paulina Perez Garcia, Colombia, 6-1, 6-1.
Nigina Abduraimova, Uzbekistan, and Sofya Lansere, Russia, def. Deborah Chiesa and Martina Colmegna, Italy, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 11-9.
Camilla Rosatello and Angelica Moratelli, Italy, def. Cagla Buyukakcay, Turkiye, and Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.
