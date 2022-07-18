Monday
At Country Time Club
Palermo, Italy
Purse: €203,024
Surface: Red clay
PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Monday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Sara Sorribes Tormo (4), Spain, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Oceane Dodin, France, def. Matilde Paoletti, Italy, 6-4, 7-5.
Leolia Jeanjean, France, def. Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-4.
Irina-Camelia Begu (6), Romania, def. Marina Bassols Ribera, Spain, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-1.
Zhang Shuai (3), China, def. Rebeka Masarova, Spain, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7).
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Andrea Gamiz, Venezuela, and Eva Vedder, Netherlands, def. Lucrezia Stefanini and Lisa Pigato, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.
Angelina Gabueva and Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Ingrid Neel (4), United States, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.
Asia Muhammad, United States, and Alexa Guarachi (1), Chile, def. Natela Dzalamidze and Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia, 7-5, 6-4.
