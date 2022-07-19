Tuesday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: €203,024

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Yulia Putintseva (2), Kazakhstan, def. Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, 6-3, 6-1.

Anna Bondar (7), Hungary, def. Clara Burel, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-3, 6-3.

Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Lucrezia Stefanini, Italy, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Caroline Garcia (5), France, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-2.

