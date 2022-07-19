Tuesday
At Country Time Club
Palermo, Italy
Purse: €203,024
Surface: Red clay
PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Yulia Putintseva (2), Kazakhstan, def. Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, 6-3, 6-1.
Anna Bondar (7), Hungary, def. Clara Burel, France, 6-4, 6-4.
Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-3, 6-3.
Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Lucrezia Stefanini, Italy, 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Caroline Garcia (5), France, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.