Saturday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: €203,024

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Amina Anshba, Russia, and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czech Republic, walkover.

