Saturday
At Country Time Club
Palermo, Italy
Purse: €203,024
Surface: Red clay
PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Semifinals
Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Semifinals
Amina Anshba, Russia, and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czech Republic, walkover.
