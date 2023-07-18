Tuesday
At Country Time Club
Palermo, Italy
Purse: €225,480
Surface: Red clay
PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Sofya Lansere, Russia, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 6-3, ret.
Emma Navarro (7), United States, def. Eva Vedder, Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Dalila Spiteri and Aurora Zantedeschi, Italy, def. Nuria Brancaccio and Giorgia Pedone, Italy, 7-5, 7-6 (2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.