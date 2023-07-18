Tuesday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: €225,480

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Sofya Lansere, Russia, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 6-3, ret.

Emma Navarro (7), United States, def. Eva Vedder, Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Dalila Spiteri and Aurora Zantedeschi, Italy, def. Nuria Brancaccio and Giorgia Pedone, Italy, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

