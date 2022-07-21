Thursday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: €203,024

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Nuria Parrizas Diaz (8), Spain, def. Julia Grabher, Austria, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Alexa Guarachi (1), Chile, def. Andrea Gamiz, Venezuela, and Eva Vedder, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-0.

