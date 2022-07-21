Thursday
At Country Time Club
Palermo, Italy
Purse: €203,024
Surface: Red clay
PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Nuria Parrizas Diaz (8), Spain, def. Julia Grabher, Austria, 6-2, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Asia Muhammad, United States, and Alexa Guarachi (1), Chile, def. Andrea Gamiz, Venezuela, and Eva Vedder, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.