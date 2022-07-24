Sunday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: €203,024

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Sunday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Championship

Irina-Camelia Begu (6), Romania, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, and Anna Bondar (3), Hungary, def. Amina Anshba, Russia, and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, 6-3, 6-2.

