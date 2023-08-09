Wednesday

At Grodzisk Mazowiecki

Kozerki

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

KOZERKI (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Polish Open at Grodzisk Mazowiecki (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Eva Lys (9), Germany, def. Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-0.

Greet Minnen (4), Belgium, def. Susan Bandecchi, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.

Zeynep Sonmez, Turkiye, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Dayana Yastremska (8), Ukraine, def. Emiliana Arango, Colombia, 6-3, 6-2.

