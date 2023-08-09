Wednesday
At Grodzisk Mazowiecki
Kozerki
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
KOZERKI (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Polish Open at Grodzisk Mazowiecki (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Eva Lys (9), Germany, def. Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-0.
Greet Minnen (4), Belgium, def. Susan Bandecchi, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.
Zeynep Sonmez, Turkiye, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Dayana Yastremska (8), Ukraine, def. Emiliana Arango, Colombia, 6-3, 6-2.
