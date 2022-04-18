Monday
At Porsche Arena
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €456,073
Surface: Red clay
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Monday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6).
Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-0, 6-0.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, 6-3, 6-1.
