Sunday

At Porsche Arena

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €456,073

Surface: Red clay

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Sunday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Championship

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, 6-2, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (2), United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Coco Gauff (1), United States, 6-3, 6-4.

