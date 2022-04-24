Sunday
At Porsche Arena
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €456,073
Surface: Red clay
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Sunday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Championship
Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, 6-2, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Championship
Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (2), United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Coco Gauff (1), United States, 6-3, 6-4.
