Tuesday
At Porsche Arena
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: $780,637
Surface: Red clay indoor
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 7-5, 1-1, ret.
Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Daria Kasatkina (7), Russia, 6-1, 6-1.
Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, def. Vivian Heisen, Germany, and Ingrid Neel, Estonia, 6-3, 3-6, 12-10.
Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 2-6, 7-5, 10-5.
