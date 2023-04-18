Tuesday

At Porsche Arena

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: $780,637

Surface: Red clay indoor

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 7-5, 1-1, ret.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Daria Kasatkina (7), Russia, 6-1, 6-1.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, def. Vivian Heisen, Germany, and Ingrid Neel, Estonia, 6-3, 3-6, 12-10.

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 2-6, 7-5, 10-5.

