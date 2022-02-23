Wednesday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $2,632,448

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Qatar Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Coco Gauff (14), United States, def. Paula Badosa (3), Spain, 6-2, 6-3.

Jelena Ostapenko (15), Latvia, def. Barbora Krejcikova (2), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Shuko Aoyama, Japan, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-1, 6-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

