Wednesday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $2,632,448
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Qatar Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Coco Gauff (14), United States, def. Paula Badosa (3), Spain, 6-2, 6-3.
Jelena Ostapenko (15), Latvia, def. Barbora Krejcikova (2), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Shuko Aoyama, Japan, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-1, 6-2.